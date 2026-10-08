The General Store - Episode #51
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 51
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/23 & Sunday 9/27, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Jayhawks – American Midnight – Sanctuary Park – 2026
Jefferson Airplane – War Movie – Bark – 1971
Set 2
Jefferson Ross – Red State Blues – Low Country Wedding – 2026
The Mammals – Culture War – Sunshiner – 2018
JohnSmith – My Name Is America – Backroads – 2022
Laura Nyro – Save The Country – New York Tendaberry – 1968
Set 3
Bruce Hornsby – Gonna Be Some Changes Made – Halcyon Days – 2004
James Maddock – Another Life – Another Life – 2013
Paul Brady – Oh What A World – Oh What A World – 2001
Set 4
Jonathan Edwards – Train Of Glory – Jonathan Edwards – 1971
John Stewart – The Road Shines Bright – The Lonesome Picker Rides Again – 1971
Susan Werner – Something To Be Said – Hayseed – 2013
Set 5
Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Room On The Porch – Room On The Porch – 2025
Scott Cook – Something To Do With Love – Troubadourly Yours - 2026