Playlist – The General Store - Episode 51

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/23 & Sunday 9/27, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Jayhawks – American Midnight – Sanctuary Park – 2026

Jefferson Airplane – War Movie – Bark – 1971

Set 2

Jefferson Ross – Red State Blues – Low Country Wedding – 2026

The Mammals – Culture War – Sunshiner – 2018

JohnSmith – My Name Is America – Backroads – 2022

Laura Nyro – Save The Country – New York Tendaberry – 1968

Set 3

Bruce Hornsby – Gonna Be Some Changes Made – Halcyon Days – 2004

James Maddock – Another Life – Another Life – 2013

Paul Brady – Oh What A World – Oh What A World – 2001

Set 4

Jonathan Edwards – Train Of Glory – Jonathan Edwards – 1971

John Stewart – The Road Shines Bright – The Lonesome Picker Rides Again – 1971

Susan Werner – Something To Be Said – Hayseed – 2013

Set 5

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' – Room On The Porch – Room On The Porch – 2025

Scott Cook – Something To Do With Love – Troubadourly Yours - 2026