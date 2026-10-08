Playlist – The General Store - Episode 50

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/16 & Sunday 9/20, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Keith Sykes – Back In The 60's – It's About Time – 1992

John Hartford – Back In The Goodle Days – Aereo-Plain – 1971

Janis Ian – Guess You Had To Be There – Breaking Silence – 2016

Set 2

Chris Rosser – Charlotte The Queen – The Holy Fool – 2001

The Kennedys – The Queen Of Hollywood High – West – 2015

Van Morrison – Queen Of The Slipstream – Poetic Champions Compose – 1987

Set 3

Ollabelle – Swanee River – Neon Blue Bird – 2011

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Swanee River – Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy – 1970

Taj Mahal – Take A Giant Step – Take A Giant Step – 1969

Set 4

Steve Earle – I Ain't Ever Satisfied – Exit 0 – 1987

The Subdudes – Light In Your Eyes – The Subdudes – 1989

Set 5

Tracy Chapman – New Beginning – New Beginning – 1995

Keb' Mo' – Stand Up (And Be Strong) – The Door – 2000

The Kennedys – Stand – Stand – 2003

Instrumental

The Allan Brothers – Jessica - Brothers & Sisters - 1973