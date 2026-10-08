The General Store - Episode #50
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 50
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/16 & Sunday 9/20, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Keith Sykes – Back In The 60's – It's About Time – 1992
John Hartford – Back In The Goodle Days – Aereo-Plain – 1971
Janis Ian – Guess You Had To Be There – Breaking Silence – 2016
Set 2
Chris Rosser – Charlotte The Queen – The Holy Fool – 2001
The Kennedys – The Queen Of Hollywood High – West – 2015
Van Morrison – Queen Of The Slipstream – Poetic Champions Compose – 1987
Set 3
Ollabelle – Swanee River – Neon Blue Bird – 2011
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Swanee River – Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy – 1970
Taj Mahal – Take A Giant Step – Take A Giant Step – 1969
Set 4
Steve Earle – I Ain't Ever Satisfied – Exit 0 – 1987
The Subdudes – Light In Your Eyes – The Subdudes – 1989
Set 5
Tracy Chapman – New Beginning – New Beginning – 1995
Keb' Mo' – Stand Up (And Be Strong) – The Door – 2000
The Kennedys – Stand – Stand – 2003
Instrumental
The Allan Brothers – Jessica - Brothers & Sisters - 1973