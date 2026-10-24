Off the Charts, Finale

This week's episode (aired 10-24-26) of Off the Charts contains the following:

1 | Clover County | Paradise Rd. | Finer Things | Thirty Tigers

2 | Kacey Musgraves | Dry Spell | Middle of Nowhere | Lost Highway

3 | Grace Potter | Love Me Not | Trespasser | Mother Road Records / Thirty Tigers

4 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | Mountain Daughter - Single | Independent

5 | Marfa | Daisy | Daisy - Single | Big Machine Records

6 | Mon Rovîa | Heavy Foot | Heavy Foot - Single | Nettwerk Music Group

7 | Olivia Dean | Nice To Each Other | Nice To Each Other - Single | Capitol Records UK / Polydor

8 | The Beths | Straight Line Was a Lie | Straight Line Was a Lie | ANTI-

9 | Billy Strings | Burn the Other End | So Much For Goodbyes | Reprise Records

10 | Phoebe Bridgers | Lost Boys | Lost Weekend | Dead Oceans

11 | Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | Bleeds | Dead Oceans

12 | The Last Dinner Party | This is the Killer Speaking | From The Pyre | Universal Music Operations

13 | Wet Leg | catch these fists | moisturizer | Domino Recording Co

14 | Ratboys | Anywhere | Singin’ to an Empty Chair | New West Records

15 | ROLE MODEL | Writing's On The Wall | Kansas Anymore | Interscope Records