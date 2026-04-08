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Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey

Jazz Horizons #30 - Down to Brass Taxes, Cultural Origins, Large Expectations

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 30 of Jazz Horizons explores brass-led releases, releases from Origin Records with cultural themes, and big band releases. Originally aired April 8, 2026.

Down to Brass Taxes

“Markham Sunrise” by Bria Skonberg from Brass (Cellar)

“Désespoir agráble” by Reverso from Between Two Silences (Alternate Side)

“The Joy of Love” by Bryan Lynch (feat. Charles McPherson) from Torch Bearers (Holistic MusicWorks)

Cultural Origins

“Stolen Sisters (at Igbo Landing)” by Anthony Branker & Other Ways of Knowing from Manifestations of a Diasporic Groove & Spirit (Origin)

Prayer from the Heart” by Abate Berihun & the Addis Ken Project from Addis Ken

“Hometown” by Jared Hall from Hometown (Origin)

Large Expectations

“Ben’s Tune” by Ben Markley Big Band from Tuesday Morning Feeling (OA2)

“Wind Dance” by Zhengtao Pan Jazz Orchestra from Day by Day (Outside In)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
See stories by Stephen Philip Harvey