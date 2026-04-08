Jazz Horizons #30 - Down to Brass Taxes, Cultural Origins, Large Expectations

Down to Brass Taxes

“Markham Sunrise” by Bria Skonberg from Brass (Cellar)

“Désespoir agráble” by Reverso from Between Two Silences (Alternate Side)

“The Joy of Love” by Bryan Lynch (feat. Charles McPherson) from Torch Bearers (Holistic MusicWorks)

Cultural Origins

“Stolen Sisters (at Igbo Landing)” by Anthony Branker & Other Ways of Knowing from Manifestations of a Diasporic Groove & Spirit (Origin)

“Prayer from the Heart” by Abate Berihun & the Addis Ken Project from Addis Ken

“Hometown” by Jared Hall from Hometown (Origin)

Large Expectations

“Ben’s Tune” by Ben Markley Big Band from Tuesday Morning Feeling (OA2)

“Wind Dance” by Zhengtao Pan Jazz Orchestra from Day by Day (Outside In)