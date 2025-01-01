Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station. A saxophonist, composer, arranger, and educator, he curates and coordinates music programming that reflects Delmarva Public Media’s mission to educate, entertain, and engage listeners across the region.

Harvey is also an award-winning recording artist and the founder of Hidden Cinema Records, with his music performed by ensembles across the U.S. and internationally. In addition to his work with DPM, he teaches at Salisbury University and Youngstown State University, and regularly appears as a guest artist, conductor, and clinician. For more information about Harvey’s music, visit https://stephenpharvey.com.

