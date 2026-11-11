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Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 177

Published November 11, 2026 at 11:32 AM EST

ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:

Show aired 11/7 & 11/11

Track / Artist /Album

  1. Break The Mould \ Jack Raymond \ Mr Know it All
  2. Mind My Own Business \ Cedar County Cobras \ Sinners & Saints
  3. The Way You Say Goodbye \ Dave Alvin \ Blackjack David
  4. One Step Forward \ Jackie Venson \ Love Transcends
  5. Southern Man \ John Boutté \ Good Neighbor
  6. Last of the Better Days Ahead \ Charlie Parr \ Last of the Better Days Ahead
  7. There's a Hole in My Head Where My Brain Used to Be \ Tom Letson & the Letdown \ There's a Hole in My Head Where My Brain Used to Be
  8. Mad World \ Sierra Hull \ Mad World - Single
  9. Methadone Jane \ Richie Owens \ Music From The Farm
  10. Crawfishin' \ Tab Benoit \ Blues Masters Live
  11. Brokedown Luck \ Nicole Atkins \ Goodnight Rhonda Lee
  12. Civilians (2024 Remastered Version) \ Joe Henry \ Civilians (2024 Remastered Version)
  13. Atlantic City \ The Band \ Jericho
Back to the Roots