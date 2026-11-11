Back to the Roots, Episode 177
ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:
Show aired 11/7 & 11/11
Track / Artist /Album
- Break The Mould \ Jack Raymond \ Mr Know it All
- Mind My Own Business \ Cedar County Cobras \ Sinners & Saints
- The Way You Say Goodbye \ Dave Alvin \ Blackjack David
- One Step Forward \ Jackie Venson \ Love Transcends
- Southern Man \ John Boutté \ Good Neighbor
- Last of the Better Days Ahead \ Charlie Parr \ Last of the Better Days Ahead
- There's a Hole in My Head Where My Brain Used to Be \ Tom Letson & the Letdown \ There's a Hole in My Head Where My Brain Used to Be
- Mad World \ Sierra Hull \ Mad World - Single
- Methadone Jane \ Richie Owens \ Music From The Farm
- Crawfishin' \ Tab Benoit \ Blues Masters Live
- Brokedown Luck \ Nicole Atkins \ Goodnight Rhonda Lee
- Civilians (2024 Remastered Version) \ Joe Henry \ Civilians (2024 Remastered Version)
- Atlantic City \ The Band \ Jericho