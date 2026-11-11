Back to the Roots, Episode 176
ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:
Show aired 10/31 & 11/4
Track / Artist /Album
- Let Them All In \ I Am Kloot \ Let It All In
- Mr. Know it All \ Jack Raymond \ Mr Know it All
- Animal \ May Erlewine & 10 Good Songs \ What It Takes
- What Am I to You? \ Norah Jones \ Feels Like Home
- Virginia Rain \ Chris Wragg and Greg Copeland \ Tonight We Cross The River
- Rocks in My Bed \ Allen Toussaint \ American Tunes
- Moonshiner's Daughter (feat. Carla Gover) \ Carla Gover & Friends \ Williams Branch is Hard to Find
- Big River (Live) \ Bob Weir \ Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado
- In The Pines \ Renée Fleming, Béla Fleck & Dolly Parton \ The Fiddle and the Drum
- Gold \ John Stewart \ Bombs Away Dream Babies
- Woody's Landlord Revisited \ Tim Grimm \ Bones of Trees
- Rockin’ the Republicans \ Calvin Russell \ Sounds from the Fourth World