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Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 176

Published November 11, 2026 at 11:17 AM EST

ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:

Show aired 10/31 & 11/4

Track / Artist /Album

  1. Let Them All In \ I Am Kloot \ Let It All In
  2. Mr. Know it All \ Jack Raymond \ Mr Know it All
  3. Animal \ May Erlewine & 10 Good Songs \ What It Takes
  4. What Am I to You? \ Norah Jones \ Feels Like Home
  5. Virginia Rain \ Chris Wragg and Greg Copeland \ Tonight We Cross The River
  6. Rocks in My Bed \ Allen Toussaint \ American Tunes
  7. Moonshiner's Daughter (feat. Carla Gover) \ Carla Gover & Friends \ Williams Branch is Hard to Find
  8. Big River (Live) \ Bob Weir \ Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado
  9. In The Pines \ Renée Fleming, Béla Fleck & Dolly Parton \ The Fiddle and the Drum
  10. Gold \ John Stewart \ Bombs Away Dream Babies
  11. Woody's Landlord Revisited \ Tim Grimm \ Bones of Trees
  12. Rockin’ the Republicans \ Calvin Russell \ Sounds from the Fourth World

Back to the Roots