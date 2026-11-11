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Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 175

Published November 11, 2026 at 10:59 AM EST

ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:

Show aired 10/24 & 10/28

Track / Artist /Album


    1. I'm on Fire (Blue Coast Collection 4) \ Meghan Andrews \ Blue Coast Collection 4 (Audiophile Edition Sea)
    2. Dear Maria \ Joy Oladokun \ Hope Is A Heavy Thing
    3. Esau's Chance \ Bill Abel \ Looking To Another Day
    4. Ain't Gonna Take It No More \ Robert Gordon \ Satisfied Mind
    5. I'm Goin' Down \ Trampled By Turtles \ Dead Man's Town: Born in the U.S.A. Revisited
    6. I Can’t Hold Out \ Gregor Hilden \ First Take
    7. Jackson Station (OurVinyl Sessions) \ The Band of Heathens \ The Band of Heathens | OurVinyl Sessions - EP
    8. Spellbound \ "Sir" Oliver Mally & Peter Schneider \ Almost There (Blues & Songs)
    9. All Fired Up \ The Silas Powell Band \ Makin' a Run
    10. Hungry Country Girl \ Wailin' Walker \ Blues Lightnin'
    11. Stormy Monday Blues \ Jimmy Hughes \ The Best of Jimmy Hughes
    12. Crown Royal Bag Blues \ Candice Ivory \ New Southern Vintage
    13. The Duck Yas Yas Yas \ Chris Kramer & Paddy Boy Zimmermann \ Tales Of Tampa
    14. If You See A Nazi \ Jeremy Messersmith \ 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro Folk Record For the 21st Century and Beyond
    15. Mary's Rag \ Mary Flower & Leon Cotter \ Chants of Rain

    Back to the Roots