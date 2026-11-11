Back to the Roots, Episode 175
ARTISTS & PLAYLIST:
Show aired 10/24 & 10/28
Track / Artist /Album
- I'm on Fire (Blue Coast Collection 4) \ Meghan Andrews \ Blue Coast Collection 4 (Audiophile Edition Sea)
- Dear Maria \ Joy Oladokun \ Hope Is A Heavy Thing
- Esau's Chance \ Bill Abel \ Looking To Another Day
- Ain't Gonna Take It No More \ Robert Gordon \ Satisfied Mind
- I'm Goin' Down \ Trampled By Turtles \ Dead Man's Town: Born in the U.S.A. Revisited
- I Can’t Hold Out \ Gregor Hilden \ First Take
- Jackson Station (OurVinyl Sessions) \ The Band of Heathens \ The Band of Heathens | OurVinyl Sessions - EP
- Spellbound \ "Sir" Oliver Mally & Peter Schneider \ Almost There (Blues & Songs)
- All Fired Up \ The Silas Powell Band \ Makin' a Run
- Hungry Country Girl \ Wailin' Walker \ Blues Lightnin'
- Stormy Monday Blues \ Jimmy Hughes \ The Best of Jimmy Hughes
- Crown Royal Bag Blues \ Candice Ivory \ New Southern Vintage
- The Duck Yas Yas Yas \ Chris Kramer & Paddy Boy Zimmermann \ Tales Of Tampa
- If You See A Nazi \ Jeremy Messersmith \ 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs For Ukulele: A Micro Folk Record For the 21st Century and Beyond
- Mary's Rag \ Mary Flower & Leon Cotter \ Chants of Rain
- I'm on Fire (Blue Coast Collection 4) \ Meghan Andrews \ Blue Coast Collection 4 (Audiophile Edition Sea)