Back to the Roots, Episode 172

Artists & Playlist:

Show aired 9/26 & 9/30

1. All The Way Under | Darren Watson | Darren Watson sings John Hiatt | Real Deal Productions Ltd

2. So Crazy About You Baby | Chris Kramer & Paddy Boy Zimmermann | Tales Of Tampa | Blow Til Midnight Records

3. The Plank | The Devil Makes Three | The Devil Makes Three | The Devil Makes Three

4. The Sea | Sierra Ferrell | Long Time Coming | 2021 Rounder Records

5. Help Me Scrape the Mucus off My Brain | The Dead South | Easy Listening for Jerks, Pt. Six | Shooter Records Inc.

6. Many Rivers To Cross | Jimmy Cliff | The Harder They Come (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) | 1972 Island Records

7. The Whole Night Sky | Bruce Cockburn | The Charity Of Night | 1996 High Romance Music Inc. Marketed by True North Records

8. Magpie to the Morning | Neko Case | Middle Cyclone | 2009 Anti Inc.

9. Breathe | Alexi Murdoch | Time Without Consequence | 2006 Zero Summer, Marketed by Razor & Tie Recordings.

10. Mississippi | JJ Grey & Mofro | Country Ghetto | 2007 JJ Grey Music

11. Keep On Smilin' | Wet Willie | Keep On Smilin' | 1974 UMG Recordings, Inc.

12. War is a God | Jesse Welles | Middle | 2025 Jesse Welles

13. Ballad of the Devil's Backbone | Tavern Todd Snider |Happy to Be Here | 2000 Aimless Records

14. Brighter Every Day | Trout Steak Revival | Brighter Every Day | 2015 Trout Steak Revival

15. Can't Take It with You | Pokey LaFarge | Rent Money | 2026 Pokey LaFarge

16. Summertime Thing | Chuck Prophet | No Other Love | 2002 New West Records