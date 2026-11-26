Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s bid to host the new U.S. Space Academy established by President Trump could be rocket fuel for the Eastern Shore economy.

But the competition is stiff, with some 25 states scrambling to become the home for the major new project of space exploration and technology.

Moore put Maryland in the running last week, hoping to harness the NASA’s existing footprint in the region, as well as the University of Maryland’s Aviation Sciences Program.

“It's a big deal,” said Danny Thompson, executive director of the Somerset County Economic Development Commission. “I think the partnership working with College Park, but tying in the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, it's going to have dividends that'll pay in the long term.”

Thompson pointed to the potential collaboration between the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the NASA Flight Facility on nearby Wallops Island:

“Having a summer rotational program connecting our local students with Wallops is the driver because now we've got education tied to economic development.”

Maryland’s bid would initially rely on an interim campus at the University of Maryland in Takoma Park. But a permanent location would be sought near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

UMES would run a summer program with the Wallops Flight Facility, near Chincoteague, Virginia. UMES is one of the few historically black colleges and universities in the nation with an aviation sciences program.

Maryland officials say the academy would give students access to NASA, research and commercial aerospace operations while helping develop astronauts and space industry leaders of the future.

Moore, rolling out the state’s proposal on November 16, said “The U.S. Space Academy belongs in Maryland. Period.”

UMES president Heidi Anderson, in a statement to Delmarva Public Media, said she is “excited about the opportunities the partnership can bring for Maryland and its students."

In Princess Anne, the federal project would represent a major expansion of UMES’s growing aviation program, which has also benefited from the expansion of commercial air service at the Salisbury/Ocean City Airport.

“For the Eastern Shore, in particular the Lower Shore, the aerospace industry has been a big deal for decades,” Thompson said. “And I think Maryland and Virginia realized the economic importance of NASA Wallops Island right here in our backyard.”

Thompson also sees the potential for lasting returns, from construction jobs to research to restaurants and other businesses, although those benefits would have to develop over the years:

“So now you're getting those synergies where people are able to come down, and what does that do? Will somebody from Western Maryland or New York fly ins into a local airport and they end up operating a business out of here? It just goes hand in hand.”

The plan is being led by the Maryland Department of Commerce and has the backing of the state’s entire congressional delegation. So far, there’s no projection on the state’s share of the costs.

The Academy’s first class of cadets is slated to start in 2028. Where that will be, remains to be seen.

For now, everyone is waiting on the recommendations of a presidential commission. That is expected by the end of December.