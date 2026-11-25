RUSSO: Last week, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore hosted the "100 Men in Suits March", which aims to bring awareness to the stigma surrounding mental health. Delmarva Public Media's Dillon Austin was there.

AUSTIN: A hundred Black men in suits marching through a campus is a powerful image in and of itself, but this event also evoked quite a vibe amongst participants and spectators.

KONTEH: I'm feeling good, bro. Came out here to support my brothers. I'm happy to be here. I feel blessed and I feel refreshed.

AUSTIN: That was Junior Valentino Conte, a member of Men of Distinction, a UMES organization focused on promoting leadership, brotherhood, and personal development among young men on campus. Marcarius Wilson is one of the events organizers, and he says that taking initiative to create spaces where students can have open conversations about manhood helps them develop a broader understanding of what it means to be a man.

WILSON: Us coming together shows that we all want to help each other out and be there for one another.

AUSTIN: He says part of that responsibility starts with making sure young men understand they don't have to navigate life's challenges on their own.

WILSON: Don't be scared to reach out. Don't be scared to ask for help when you need help. You're never alone.

AUSTIN: Seniors Nasim Hammond and Jeremiah Bright say events like this teach the importance of showing up for one another and not being afraid to have tough conversation about how you feel.

HAMMOND: It shows you how much another brother will have your back and that you're not the only one that's going through the situations that you're going through. The brother that's next to you might talk about a problem that might help you out with your situation that you never even thought would help you to this day.

BRIGHT: Being a part of a community and being able to come together as men where you can lean on each other and lean on your brother to get through a tough time or to get through that, whatever life may throw at us, you feel me? Being able to have a brother and brothers to lean on always makes a difference.

AUSTIN: Mental health is often overlooked, particularly among black men, where societal expectations can place greater emphasis on material success than emotional wellbeing.

HAMMOND: Men go through more suicides a year than it is with women. We tend to "thug it out." What I mean by "thug it out" is where we decide to take everything on the chin and hold it in and not speak on it, but we feel like we could hold it in because we're told that we're men, but at the same time they don't understand what we go through and what we have to do on a day-to-day basis because we're always taught to just, oh, because you're a man, you have to go through it and thug it out.

AUSTIN: According to the CDC, men accounted for nearly 80% of US suicide deaths in 2024. The suicide rate nearly four times that of women.

BRIGHT: I know that for myself, I didn't take it as serious at a time in my life when I was a little immature, when I was younger, overlooking it, overlooking how serious it can be until I grown up, you feel me? I got into the real world a little bit, started dealing with stuff myself.

AUSTIN: For main event organizer Armani Dukes, addressing those numbers starts with creating a community where men feel supported, heard, and comfortable prioritizing their mental wellbeing.

DUKES: Now the mission for the march came through being that a student here actually passed away due to mental health issues. And we wanted to bring the community together in light of these issues, knowing that men actually do not prioritize their mental health. So I wanted to have a cause and I also wanted to make sure that men know we are here for each other. We're a brotherhood, we're a family, and we are here to support one another.

AUSTIN: Through the march, organizers sought to encourage men to embrace vulnerability, speak openly about their struggles and recognize that seeking support is a sign of strength rather than weakness.

WHITE: The kind of mindset that a lot of men have is just like, if I can't do it by myself, then I'm not a good enough man.

TALISON: They'll be like, "Oh, that's female activity" and all that other stuff.

AUSTIN: Oliver White and Christopher Talison come from different backgrounds, but both have encountered similar expectations that can limit men's willingness to speak openly about their mental health.

WHITE: Honestly, there's never been a time where I felt okay asking for help.

AUSTIN: Despite its' name, the Hundred Men in Suits March drew well over a hundred students, all coming together with a shared commitment to supporting one another and reinforcing the message that no one has to face their struggles alone. Tyler Simmons was involved with organizing the event and reflects on its' outcome.

SIMMONS: A great day for the campus, a great day for Black men as a whole, you know what I'm saying? We did a good march. Everybody was looking professional. It was good vibes. Yeah, we definitely got the point across and hopefully next year it's even bigger.

AUSTIN: With it becoming a UMES tradition, event organizer hoping that the spectacle of men marching in suits can help change the stigma around mental health amongst Black men. I'm Dillon Austin.

