Delaware, Virginia and Maryland have made it easier in recent years for people to clear their public records, at least for minor crimes that don’t involve violence or sexual offenses.

On occasion, churches and other non-profits host fairs to do just that, counseling offenders looking for a new start in life. From time to time, the rules change.

In Virginia, an expanded record sealing law took effect on July 1, allowing people to seal certain convictions for the first time.

Maryland’s most recent update was in October, expanding access to expungement in certain cases. Most records related to cannabis possession already qualified for expungement under Maryland law.

Delaware’s Adult Expungement Reform Act was updated two years ago to streamline expungements that fall under an automatic process established in 2019. For more serious crimes, people still need to navigate complex paperwork, order their own criminal histories, and pay filing fees.

Delaware’s law was sponsored by Senator Darius Brown of Wilmington. He said its primary purpose was to remove barriers to employment, housing, and education for individuals who have moved past their prior low-level offenses.

“The Adult Expungement Act helps people obtain that second chance, remove those barriers so that they can ultimately create economic mobility and upward mobility for themselves, and then also expand those opportunities for their families through the households that they're dwelling in,” Brown told Delmarva Public Media.

In Maryland, criminal record expungement is actively available and has been expanded through recent legislation, including the REDEEM Act of 2023, with updates taking effect in 2026. Expungement removes court and police records from public view, though eligibility and waiting periods depend heavily on how the case ended.

The various states’ restorative justice laws share one basic principle.

“Beyond race, beyond geography or demography or economic class,” Brown said, “there are individuals that have been impacted because of a mistake that they've made in the past and it continues to be a barrier that they suffer in silence with.”