On the Maryland Eastern Shore, the sound of geese can heard as they cross the sky. This past weekend they were celebrated at the 55th Annual Waterfowl Goose and Duck Calling Championship in Easton. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz was there and explored this unique world:

When it comes to conservation and Eastern Shore traditions, you have to talk about wildlife, habitat, and in particular the ducks and geese that traverse the Great Atlantic Flyway. But for Sean Mann, a lifelong Eastern Shore outdoorsman, it’s also about calling out to the birds and joining in the music of the waterfowl world.

Mann will usually be found among the hundreds of people crowded into the finals of the World Championship Goose Calling Championship in Easton. Dating back to 1976, it’s the longest running goose calling contest in the United States – and perhaps the most prestigious, drawing competitors from around the country.

The competition is a hallmark of the Waterfowl Festival, now in its 55th year.

Mann is known to his fans as a local hunting guide and calling instrument maker. He was also the first person to win the World Championship Goose Calling Contest “Champion of Champions” honors.

For him, it is truly a calling.

“You can reproduce those sounds in such a way that they get friendly to you, they’re coming your way, and now they want to land,” he explains. “You’re listening to the opera and watching the ballet all at the same time. They’re beautiful and graceful. I was a birder before I ever hunted. And I’m still a birder.”

In contest calling, technical ability isn’t enough. The idea is to replicate the natural sounds of actual ducks and geese, to sound authentic in the cacophony of the birds.

Mann, a drummer, likens it to jamming with a band.

“There’s a complete connection,” he says. “I became totally, totally obsessed with the sounds of geese when I was three or four years old, the first time I heard them. Cuz you’re a teeny little kid, a toddler. Then you see a flock of geese and hear the music that they make. It’s not noise to me. It’s music. It’s an orchestra.”

The art is related to humankind’s growing awareness of conservation. Like the art of decoy carving, waterfowl calling got its push because of a landmark 1918 law to protect migratory birds by outlawing the wasteful practices of commercial game harvesting in the previous century. Hunters now had to practice stealth and cunning.

Mann’s generation, he’s 64, were self-taught.

“It’s funny, because back then we had record players,” Mann says with a laugh. “Something you have to go to a museum to see – well, I guess vinyl is back. So the companies that made callers, some of them also had records, instruction records. So my dad and I would sit there with the little phonograph, put the 45 [rpm record] on, listen to those things, and try to teach ourselves how to call. And it started that way.

“It’s funny,” he continues, “because this area was not such a calling area. Way back when, when it was a market hunting [area], before the migratory game bird treaty, the first major conservation step to protect birds, biomasses of birds, this area was a canvasback and redhead – two duck species – producing market hunting area. Well, you don’t really call those ducks. And back then before there were any rules, if you wanted a lot of ducks around, you just tossed some corn in the water, you know? They baited them.”

More awareness grew in the 1970s, as Eastern Shore sportsmen and women watched the region change following the opening the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which brought new development and raised concerns about the future of the area’s wildlife, habitat, and traditional way of life.

Thus was born the Waterfowl Festival in Easton. And the heart and soul of the festival is arguably the World Waterfowl Calling Championships.

So as long as the birds keep flying, the callers will keep calling.