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WSW Christmas in July Raffle

Christmas in July Raffle

WSW Christmas in July Raffle

Purchase your ticket for a chance to win during WSW’s 12 Days of Christmas in July Raffle! Each ticket gives you one entry for 12 days of exciting prizes. Be sure to include your name, phone number, and email address on each ticket so we can contact you if you win.

Drawings will take place Monday, July 13 through Saturday, July 25, 2026. Please note: There will be no drawing on Sunday, July 19, 2026. One winner will be selected each day, and all winners will be notified by phone and email. Once a ticket is drawn, it is immediately removed from the pool and is no longer eligible for any additional prizes.

Keep an eye on our #WSWdelmarva social media pages to see each day’s featured prize.
Some of this year’s prizes include:

  • Gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.
  • A two-night stay at The Alexandria Hotel, including parking in Alexandria VA.
  • A Lagos Pink Caviar Silver and Pink Ceramic Beaded Necklace.
  • Tickets to historic Philadelphia attractions such as the Betsy Ross House, the Carousel, and mini golf in Franklin Square
  • And many more exciting items!

Tickets available by stopping by the WSW Office or Calling 410-548-7880 and available at the following link:

https://womensupportingwomen.harnessgiving.org/events/3862

Women Supporting Women
10.00
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Women Supporting Women
410-548-7880
events@womensupportingwomen.org
https://www.womensupportingwomen.org
Women Supporting Women
1320 Belmont Ave, Suite 402
Salisbury , Maryland 21804
410-548-7880
Events@womenSupportingWomen.org
https://www.womensupportingwomen.org/