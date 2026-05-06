"Together In Grace" Widow & Widower's Luncheon
"Together In Grace" Widow & Widower's Luncheon
Join us for our upcoming Widows & Widowers Luncheon, a community-centered gathering designed to foster connection, support, and shared experience.
This event welcomes widows, widowers, and their friends into a thoughtfully created space that encourages meaningful engagement, reflection, and a sense of belonging.
Attendees will enjoy a warm and welcoming environment, light refreshments, and a program designed to support emotional well-being and connection.
We are honored to provide this space and look forward to welcoming you.
Spots are limited. Advance RSVP is encouraged (410-749-6461).
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
11:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A. Funeral & Cremation Services
4107496461
edwinjolleylashley@gmail.com
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
500 Glen AvenueSalisbury, Maryland 21804