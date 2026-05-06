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"Together In Grace" Widow & Widower's Luncheon

"Together In Grace" Widow & Widower's Luncheon

Join us for our upcoming Widows & Widowers Luncheon, a community-centered gathering designed to foster connection, support, and shared experience.

This event welcomes widows, widowers, and their friends into a thoughtfully created space that encourages meaningful engagement, reflection, and a sense of belonging.

Attendees will enjoy a warm and welcoming environment, light refreshments, and a program designed to support emotional well-being and connection.

We are honored to provide this space and look forward to welcoming you.

Spots are limited. Advance RSVP is encouraged (410-749-6461).

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
11:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A. Funeral & Cremation Services
4107496461
edwinjolleylashley@gmail.com
https://www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com/
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
500 Glen Avenue
Salisbury, Maryland 21804