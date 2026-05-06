"Together In Grace" Widow & Widower's Luncheon

Join us for our upcoming Widows & Widowers Luncheon, a community-centered gathering designed to foster connection, support, and shared experience.

This event welcomes widows, widowers, and their friends into a thoughtfully created space that encourages meaningful engagement, reflection, and a sense of belonging.

Attendees will enjoy a warm and welcoming environment, light refreshments, and a program designed to support emotional well-being and connection.

We are honored to provide this space and look forward to welcoming you.

Spots are limited. Advance RSVP is encouraged (410-749-6461).