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The Polyphonists

The Polyphonists

The Polyphonists are a professional vocal quartet uniting four soloists – Amy Broadbent, Matthew Hill, Sylvia Leith, and Edmund Milly – into a wonderfully blended ensemble. Since their 2020 debut, they’ve earned acclaim for expressive, wide-ranging programs spanning Renaissance to contemporary works. National finalists for The American Prize, they are known for their stellar artistry, innovation, and championing new and overlooked repertoire, creating performances that seamlessly intertwine individual voices into a compelling, harmonious whole.

Salisbury University- Holloway Hall, Great Hall
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/
Salisbury University- Holloway Hall, Great Hall
1101 Camden Avenue
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6228
fultonschool@salisbury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/