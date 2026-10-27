The Polyphonists are a professional vocal quartet uniting four soloists – Amy Broadbent, Matthew Hill, Sylvia Leith, and Edmund Milly – into a wonderfully blended ensemble. Since their 2020 debut, they’ve earned acclaim for expressive, wide-ranging programs spanning Renaissance to contemporary works. National finalists for The American Prize, they are known for their stellar artistry, innovation, and championing new and overlooked repertoire, creating performances that seamlessly intertwine individual voices into a compelling, harmonious whole.