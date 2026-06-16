The Granary Summer Block Party

Good food, good people and a good cause — The Granary's first annual Summer Block Party is the place to be on Thursday, June 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy all the essentials of a great summer in Milton — seafood boil, refreshing beverages, a local lemonade stand, fire pit with s'mores, and plenty of family-friendly activities. Our honored guest, the Milton Fire Department, will be on hand so you can try on turnout gear, spray a fire hose and explore the inside of a fire truck. All proceeds go directly toward its efforts to purchase a brand-new ladder truck. Come out, have fun and help support the heroes in our own backyard. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Purchase your tickets today!