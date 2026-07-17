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Talbot Hospice Virtual Memorial Walk

Talbot Hospice Virtual Memorial Walk

Join Talbot Hospice's 45th Anniversary Virtual Memorial Walk Friday, July 24th-Monday, July 27th. Whether you walk through your neighborhood, along your favorite trail, at the beach, in a park, or even on a treadmill, you can participate wherever and whenever it works best for you.

Registration is available through our website and includes a commemorative 45th Anniversary T-shirt. Participants can also take part in meaningful 45-themed challenges throughout the event.

Every step tells a story. Every story keeps a memory alive.

Register for this year’s Virtual Memorial Walk on our website: talbothospice.org/events/virtual-memorial-walk-2026.html

Virtual
45
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Talbot Hospice
4108226681
info@talbothospice.org
https://talbothospice.org/
Virtual