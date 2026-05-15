CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Summer Solstice Social

Summer Solstice Social

This family-friendly event is a celebration of our Members, who make so much of what we do possible. This event is free for Members and $20 for Non-Members.

Pack a blanket or two, a yummy picnic dinner, and dine al fresco under a lingering sun. Visit with friends and meet new ones. The lively Choptank Little Big Band will provide the tunes, so kick off your shoes and dance with the kiddos against the backdrop of the South Meadow.

A selection of beer and wine will be available for purchase, and we'll provide complimentary iced tea, lemonade, and water.

This special Summer kick-off is our way of saying "thank you" to our valued Members.

Please RSVP in advance to help us plan.

Adkins Arboretum
Free for Members/$20 for Non-Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Adkins Arboretum
410-634-2847
info@adkinsarboretum.org
www.adkinsarboretum.org

Artist Group Info

Choptank Little Big Band
Adkins Arboretum
12610 Eveland Road
Ridgley, Maryland 21660
info@adkinsarboretum.org
www.adkinsarboretum.org