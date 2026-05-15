Summer Solstice Social

This family-friendly event is a celebration of our Members, who make so much of what we do possible. This event is free for Members and $20 for Non-Members.

Pack a blanket or two, a yummy picnic dinner, and dine al fresco under a lingering sun. Visit with friends and meet new ones. The lively Choptank Little Big Band will provide the tunes, so kick off your shoes and dance with the kiddos against the backdrop of the South Meadow.

A selection of beer and wine will be available for purchase, and we'll provide complimentary iced tea, lemonade, and water.

This special Summer kick-off is our way of saying "thank you" to our valued Members.

Please RSVP in advance to help us plan.