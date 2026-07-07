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SU Libraries invites you to the Guerrieri Academic Commons' 10th Birthday Party

SU Libraries invites you to the Guerrieri Academic Commons' 10th Birthday Party

The Guerrieri Academic Commons at Salisbury University is 10 years old!
Join us for a birthday celebration that includes building tours (starting at 6pm), snacks and beverages, an interactive play zone, and raffle prizes.

Enjoy the Carillon Concert at 7pm from the rooftop patio with stunning views of the campus and surrounding area.

Guerrieri Academic Commons at Salisbury University
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Salisbury University
https://www.salisbury.edu
Guerrieri Academic Commons at Salisbury University
1134 South Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, Maryland 1134 South Salisbury Blvd., 21801
https://www.salisbury.edu/