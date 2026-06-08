Get ready for one of Snow Hill’s most exciting summer celebrations! Snow Hill River Fest is a full day of fun for the whole family, set along the beautiful Pocomoke River at Sturgis Park.

This action-packed event brings the community together with something for everyone, whether you’re competing, relaxing, or just soaking in the atmosphere. Anyone ages 10 and up can participate in the events (All participants MUST sign above participant waiver with a parent signing up anyone under the age of 18).

🚣‍♂️ On the Water:

Cheer on (or join in!) the kayak races, paddleboard races, and the crowd-favorite 3rd Annual Pocomoke River Raft Race, where creativity meets competition on the water.

Pocomoke River Raft Race: $75 per team of 1-4 (Official rules HERE)

Kayak Races: $25 (Kayak and life jacket will be provided by Pocomoke River Canoe Company. Kayak seats 1)

Paddle Board Races: $25 (Bring your own paddle board or rent one from Pocomoke River Canoe Company. Must bring lifejacket)

🎯 On Land:

Test your skills in the anchor toss and official cornhole tournament, or explore a variety of local vendors, food, and family-friendly activities.

Anchor Toss Competition: $10 for those 18 and over. $5 for kids ages 10 and over. (Bring cash the day of the event to sign up).

Cornhole Tournament: $50 for team of 2 people.

🎶 Entertainment & Refreshments:

Enjoy live music by Jay & Friends at 5pm while grabbing a drink from the beer wagon or sipping on a signature orange crush. Don’t forget to try your luck in the multiple raffles throughout the day!

Snow Hill River Fest isn’t just a great time; it’s a celebration of community. Proceeds from the event support the Snow Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, helping strengthen local businesses and enhance the vibrancy of our town.

Come out, bring your friends and family, and experience the energy, creativity, and charm of Snow Hill like never before!

This event is FREE for spectators.