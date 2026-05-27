Rock Hall 4th of July

🎆 Rock Hall’s 4th of July Celebration

Get ready for one of Kent County’s most beloved summer traditions! The town of Rock Hall, Maryland, comes alive with patriotic pride and waterfront charm as we celebrate Independence Day.

🇺🇸 Parade at 10 AM:

Kick off the festivities with the annual parade down Main Street — a colorful procession of floats, fire trucks, marching bands, and community groups showing off their red, white, and blue spirit.

🎉 All‑Day Fun:

After the parade, enjoy live music, local food vendors, and family activities throughout town. As evening falls, gather by the harbor for spectacular fireworks lighting up the Chesapeake Bay.

Come celebrate small‑town Americana at its finest — Rock Hall’s 4th of July is where community and coastal beauty meet!