Pirates and Wenches Weekend in Rock Hall Maryland!

🏴‍☠️ Rock Hall Pirates & Wenches Weekend — August 2026

Rock Hall, Maryland

Prepare to hoist the sails and unleash your inner buccaneer — Rock Hall’s legendary Pirates & Wenches Weekend returns this August, transforming the entire town into a swashbuckling seaside adventure. This beloved Eastern Shore tradition brings thousands of visitors to the waterfront for a weekend packed with costumes, music, mischief, and maritime fun.

⚓ A Town‑Wide Pirate Takeover

Main Street, the marinas, and the harbor come alive with pirate crews, mermaids, wenches, and sea‑loving revelers of all ages. Expect elaborate costumes, themed decorations, and a festive atmosphere that takes over every corner of Rock Hall.

🎶 Live Entertainment & Waterfront Fun

Throughout the weekend, enjoy live music, sea shanties, street performers, and pirate‑themed contests. Local bars and restaurants join the fun with specials, parties, and entertainment that keep the celebration going from morning to night.

🏴‍☠️ Family‑Friendly Adventures

Kids can enjoy treasure hunts, crafts, games, and interactive pirate experiences, while adults dive into the spirited side of the festival with pub crawls, costume contests, and waterfront gatherings.

🌊 A Rock Hall Tradition

Whether you arrive by land or by sea, Pirates & Wenches Weekend is one of the most unique and energetic celebrations on the Chesapeake Bay. Mark your calendar for August 2026 and join the crew for a weekend you won’t forget.