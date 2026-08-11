Paper Trails 2: Stories & Storage Tips from the Library Project

Join the Historical Society of Kent County for a free talk, with a mini-workshop about storing paper artifacts at home

Museums professional Lana Faber will present a talk about the Library Inventory Project currently underway at the Historical Society, including an update on progress, a look at what's to come as the end of the project comes into view, and maybe some tidbits about the treasures she's come across during the project so far. She will also offer a mini-workshop on simple ways to store paper artifacts at home using basic office supplies.