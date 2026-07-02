OLLI Open House

Learn more at an open house!

Joi over 2500 lifelong learners at the University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) who have already discovered our fun classes and enrichment opportunities . We're excited to invite you to our unique and dynamic learning cooperative.

Locations/addresses/dates

8/3 Lewes - Trinity Faith Education Building -15516 New Road

8/4 Wilmington- 2700 Pennsylvania Ave.

8/5 Ocean View 32 West Ave.

8/6 Dover - Wyoming Church 216 Wyoming Mill Road