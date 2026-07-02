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OLLI Open House

OLLI Open House

Learn more at an open house!
Joi over 2500 lifelong learners at the University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) who have already discovered our fun classes and enrichment opportunities . We're excited to invite you to our unique and dynamic learning cooperative.
Locations/addresses/dates
8/3 Lewes - Trinity Faith Education Building -15516 New Road
8/4 Wilmington- 2700 Pennsylvania Ave.
8/5 Ocean View 32 West Ave.
8/6 Dover - Wyoming Church 216 Wyoming Mill Road

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 0026
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Event Supported By

OLLI
3026454111
trishd@udel.edu
olli.udel.edu

Artist Group Info

n/a
trishd@udel.edu
n/a
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware
15516 New Road
Lewes, Delaware 19958
3026454111
trishd@udel.edu
olli.udel.edu