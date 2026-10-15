OCC Cinema Club Presents 'White Christmas'
OCC Cinema Club Presents 'White Christmas'
December 9, 2026, 3:00 PM - OCC Cinema Club presents ‘White Christmas’
Join us for the beloved film ‘White Christmas’, a 1954 American musical film directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. The screening is part of the Classic Cinema Club, which offers the community a relaxed way to enjoy notable films together—and then keep the conversation going. The film starts at 3pm with an intro by the committee chairs and a Q&A after the film. Popcorn and water are FREE; you are welcome to bring your own snacks. Thank you to Easton Premier Cinemas for popcorn sponsorship! All are welcome. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org so we know you’re coming!
Oxford Community Center
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org