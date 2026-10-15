December 9, 2026, 3:00 PM - OCC Cinema Club presents ‘White Christmas’

Join us for the beloved film ‘White Christmas’, a 1954 American musical film directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. The screening is part of the Classic Cinema Club, which offers the community a relaxed way to enjoy notable films together—and then keep the conversation going. The film starts at 3pm with an intro by the committee chairs and a Q&A after the film. Popcorn and water are FREE; you are welcome to bring your own snacks. Thank you to Easton Premier Cinemas for popcorn sponsorship! All are welcome. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org so we know you’re coming!

