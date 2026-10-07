Nutterfest at Wicomico Extension
Nutterfest at Wicomico Extension
Join us for this FREE festival and discover everything Extension has to offer! Visit information booths, explore the history of Pecans on the Shore, make pecan crafts, plant a pecan tree, and taste pecan food demos, and more! Games, fun and giveaways for the entire family. Featuring music by Eastern Shore Blues and Ted Nichol's Drums Around the World.
Wicomico Extension Office
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
University of Maryland Extension, Lower Shore
Wicomico Extension Office
21647 Old Quantico RoadSalisbury , Maryland 21801
410-749-6141
dlewis97@umd.edu