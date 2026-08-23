National Capital Model Soldier Society 65th Annual Washington Show

Our 65th Annual Show is almost here! Highlights include:

• Exceptional Historical & Fantasy miniatures on display

• Kids 17 & under get in FREE with an adult

• New, easy online registration for exhibitors with expanded categories!

Activities:

• "Make and Take" tables for kids to create & play

• Modeling demonstrations

More highlights:

• Quality hobby vendors

• Model club tables - Join the modeling community!

• NEW ADDITION - A private collection of vintage, rare, and out of production kits will be for sale. View some of the kits here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.950204927150462... or download a partial list from our club's website (below).

Visit NCMSSClub.org for more info!