National Capital Model Soldier Society 65th Annual Washington Show
National Capital Model Soldier Society 65th Annual Washington Show
Our 65th Annual Show is almost here! Highlights include:
• Exceptional Historical & Fantasy miniatures on display
• Kids 17 & under get in FREE with an adult
• New, easy online registration for exhibitors with expanded categories!
Activities:
• "Make and Take" tables for kids to create & play
• Modeling demonstrations
More highlights:
• Quality hobby vendors
• Model club tables - Join the modeling community!
• NEW ADDITION - A private collection of vintage, rare, and out of production kits will be for sale. View some of the kits here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.950204927150462... or download a partial list from our club's website (below).
Visit NCMSSClub.org for more info!
Hotel Belvoir Springfield
General admission $10, children 17 and under FREE
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
National Capital Model Soldier Society
(240) 477-3531
dkdickens-h@comcast.net
Hotel Belvoir Springfield
6550 Loisdale Rd 22150Springfield, Virginia 22150
(703) 971-8900