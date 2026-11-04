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Music & Art Happy Hour at Studio Taj!

Music & Art Happy Hour at Studio Taj!

🎨🎶 Art, Music & Good Company at Studio Taj! 🍷

Join us this Friday for an evening of art, music, and good company!

🎸 Local musician Guthrie Matthews will bring a mix of soulful vocals and funky grooves to the gallery.

🍷 Sip on complimentary wine, snack on cheese, and browse the artwork while connecting with the community!

🖼 Featuring work by Fern Beu, Abigail McBride, Sharon Waters, Carol Cowie, and David Pellegrini

✨ Free and open to all!

Studio Taj Pop Up Art Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Studio Taj Pop Up Art Gallery
115 Lawyers Row
Centreville, Maryland 21617
fernbeuphd@aol.com
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