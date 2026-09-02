Make A Circle screening at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne, MD, in conjunction with Maryland Association for the Education of Young Children (mdaeyc) and GatherRound Consulting, will be hosting a screening of the program on Saturday, September 12, 2026, and looks forward to providing viewers with the opportunity to learn more about this complex and important issue. Immediately following the screening, UMES Child Development Senior, Neveah Schreiber, will moderate a panel discussion around important topics from the movie. The panel consists of UMES CHDE Virtual Program Senior and local child care director, Rhonda Johnson; UMES CHDE Junior, Elexus Hamilton-Holland; and UMES CHDE Alumni and Early Education leader, Mr. Leslie Holt.

“MAKE A CIRCLE is a love letter to early educators and portrait of a child care system in crisis,” says co-director Jen Bradwell. “The film delves into one of the greatest disconnects in American society: the importance of a child’s first five years versus how the work of early care and education is valued.”

MAKE A CIRCLE follows a group of charming and dedicated child care providers who are determined to change how society values the education of its youngest citizens. With a mix of humor, outrage, and passion, MAKE A CIRCLE captures the unfolding stories of those working in the field and their quest to stay in a profession that pays an average of $13 an hour nationwide.

An official selection at a range of notable film festivals, including SXSW EDU, Doclands, Heartland International Film Festival, and the United Nations Association Film Festival, MAKE A CIRCLE offers a deeply intimate look at a critical issue facing parents, business owners and communities across the country.

“As one early educator in MAKE A CIRCLE says, 'Parents can’t afford to pay and teachers can’t afford to stay.’ This is a pressing national issue that too often feels like a private struggle — but therein lies the opportunity. My hope is the film can be used to uplift the early educators in their communities so that they can support families and fuel the economy,” Bradwell says.

We invite all of our Eastern Shore community members, businesses, families and educators to join us for this celebration and conversation. While this is a free event, seats are limited, so attendees must register.