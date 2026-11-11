Little Arty's Art and Storytime with E.Zekoll and M.Cooper

Join Essence and Mary Anne for Little Arty's Art and Storytime at the Art League of Ocean City. This is a preschool art and story time for children and their caregivers!

During this session, Mary Anne will read Artina's First Adventure by Lori Cerone and Essence will teach an art lesson to support the book. This activity is designed for preschool aged children and their caregiver. This free class is meant to bring children's literature and art together for learning experience.

Space is limited and registration is required! Caregivers should register each child that is attending.

Questions? Reach out Mary Anne Cooper at education@artleagueofoceancity.org