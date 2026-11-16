Kool Yule - A Christmas Concert
Kool Yule - A Christmas Concert
Music of the season (with some jazzy touches added) presented by the Eastern Shore's own Queen Anne's Chorale. Our traditional audience sing-along and reception are part of the fun.
Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College
$16.80 - $27.30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Queen Anne's Chorale
443-253-2189
publicity@qachorale.org
Artist Group Info
Queen Anne's Chorale
publicity@qachorale.org
Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College
1000 College CircleWye Mills , Maryland 21679
888.846.8600
info@midatlanticsymphony.org