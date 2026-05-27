Kent County 4H Fair

🎡 Kent County 4‑H Fair — July 15–18, 2026

Tolchester, Maryland

The Kent County 4‑H Fair returns to Tolchester this summer, bringing four days of family‑friendly fun, agricultural pride, and classic Eastern Shore tradition. From July 15th through July 18th, 2026, the fairgrounds come alive with youth exhibits, livestock shows, local food, games, and community celebrations that highlight the heart of Kent County.

🐄 4‑H Exhibits & Livestock Shows

See the hard work of local 4‑H members on display — from dairy and beef cattle to goats, sheep, poultry, and more. Livestock competitions, showmanship events, and educational displays showcase the dedication and talent of Kent County’s youth.

🎠 Family Fun All Week

Enjoy carnival rides, hands‑on activities, craft vendors, and demonstrations throughout the fairgrounds. Local food favorites, sweet treats, and classic fair snacks make it a delicious stop for all ages.

🎤 Entertainment & Community Events

Live music, contests, and daily entertainment bring the fair to life. Whether you’re cheering on young competitors, exploring exhibits, or relaxing under the summer sky, there’s something for everyone.

🌾 A Kent County Tradition

The 4‑H Fair is more than an event — it’s a celebration of agriculture, community, and the next generation of leaders. Mark your calendar and join us in Tolchester for four unforgettable days.