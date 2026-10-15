Jazz on The Stage @ OCC Presents Dominick Farinacci & Friends for Christmas on the Creek

December 4, 2026, 7:30 PM Jazz on The Stage @ OCC presents Dominick Farinacci and Friends for Christmas on the Creek

Experience the brilliance of Dominick Farinacci live on the Stage @ OCC. A master trumpeter and bandleader, Farinacci delivers music that is deeply rooted in jazz tradition while boldly reaching beyond it. Expect passion, precision, and soulful expression. General Admission: $65 per person; VIP Experience: $150 per person, which includes ‘meet and greet’ with musicians, bubbly and desserts after the show. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.

