Jazz on The Stage @ OCC Presents Dominick Farinacci & Friends for Christmas on the Creek
Jazz on The Stage @ OCC Presents Dominick Farinacci & Friends for Christmas on the Creek
December 4, 2026, 7:30 PM Jazz on The Stage @ OCC presents Dominick Farinacci and Friends for Christmas on the Creek
Experience the brilliance of Dominick Farinacci live on the Stage @ OCC. A master trumpeter and bandleader, Farinacci delivers music that is deeply rooted in jazz tradition while boldly reaching beyond it. Expect passion, precision, and soulful expression. General Admission: $65 per person; VIP Experience: $150 per person, which includes ‘meet and greet’ with musicians, bubbly and desserts after the show. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.
Oxford Community Center
$65 General Seating; $150 VIP Experience
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org