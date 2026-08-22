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Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story Book Release

Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story Book Release

Author Margaret (Midge) Ingersoll will be reading from and signing copies of Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story at the newly reopened Harriet Tubman Musuem and Educational Center.

The evening will begin with light refreshments at 6:00 p.m., with a reading and signing to follow at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.

Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center
424 Race Street
Cambridge, Maryland 21613
410-228-0401
campharriet1913@gmail.com
https://www.harriettubmanmuseumcenter.org/