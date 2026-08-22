Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story Book Release
Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story Book Release
Author Margaret (Midge) Ingersoll will be reading from and signing copies of Handsell: Three Cultures, One Story at the newly reopened Harriet Tubman Musuem and Educational Center.
The evening will begin with light refreshments at 6:00 p.m., with a reading and signing to follow at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.
Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center
424 Race StreetCambridge, Maryland 21613
410-228-0401
campharriet1913@gmail.com