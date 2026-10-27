Fulton Feature Friday - Bweelo
Fulton Feature Friday - Bweelo
Bweelo is a Salisbury, MD-based singer-songwriter whose folk-driven, imagery-rich songs reflect both her North Carolina roots and her love of storytelling. Inspired by artists like Joan Baez, she blends gentle melodies with subtle country tones to create music rooted in honesty and emotion.
ROADIE JOE'S
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
Artist Group Info
Bweelo
ROADIE JOE'S
City Center Building, 213 W Main St.Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-548-3586
TCGLADDEN@SALISBURY.EDU