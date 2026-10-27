CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Fulton Feature Friday - Bweelo

Fulton Feature Friday - Bweelo

Bweelo is a Salisbury, MD-based singer-songwriter whose folk-driven, imagery-rich songs reflect both her North Carolina roots and her love of storytelling. Inspired by artists like Joan Baez, she blends gentle melodies with subtle country tones to create music rooted in honesty and emotion.

ROADIE JOE'S
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/

Artist Group Info

Bweelo
ROADIE JOE'S
City Center Building, 213 W Main St.
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-548-3586
TCGLADDEN@SALISBURY.EDU
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/