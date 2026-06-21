Friends of the Ocean Pines Library Annual Book Sale 2026

BOOK SALE

July 24 - 27, 2026

- Friends of the Ocean Pines Library Present their annual BOOK SALE

- Something for everyone, many categories! Children's books too!

- ALL DONATED and in Very Good to Like New Condition

- Great Prices, generally $1 to $3

- NOT "PICKED OVER"

Details:

- Friday July 24, 2026 from 5pm-8pm, MEMBERSHIP NIGHT, Friends only (can join at the door for $5 individual, or $50 for business)

- Saturday July 25, 2026 from 9am-4pm, open to public, ALL WELCOME

- Monday July 27, 2026 from 9am-4pm, ALL BOOKS 1/2 PRICE

CASH OR CHECK ONLY