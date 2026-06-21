Friends of the Ocean Pines Library Annual Book Sale 2026
Friends of the Ocean Pines Library Annual Book Sale 2026
BOOK SALE
July 24 - 27, 2026
- Friends of the Ocean Pines Library Present their annual BOOK SALE
- Something for everyone, many categories! Children's books too!
- ALL DONATED and in Very Good to Like New Condition
- Great Prices, generally $1 to $3
- NOT "PICKED OVER"
Details:
- Friday July 24, 2026 from 5pm-8pm, MEMBERSHIP NIGHT, Friends only (can join at the door for $5 individual, or $50 for business)
- Saturday July 25, 2026 from 9am-4pm, open to public, ALL WELCOME
- Monday July 27, 2026 from 9am-4pm, ALL BOOKS 1/2 PRICE
CASH OR CHECK ONLY
Ocean Pines Library
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Ocean Pines Library
410-251-4077
fopl.booksale@gmail.com
Ocean Pines Library
11107 Cathell RoadOcean Pines, Maryland 21811
410-208-4014
oceanpines@worcesterlibrary.org