Live Musical Performances on the Arboretum's Trails in Partnership with the National Music Festival

Once a year, something extraordinary happens in the forest at Adkins Arboretum. Music begins under the tall trees and echoes through the woods, luring visitors to come closer.

Born of a partnership between the Arboretum and the National Music Festival, Forest Music is a unique performance art event. It offers the musicians a unique opportunity to experience the beautiful and surprising acoustics of the towering forest, and interact one-on-one with the visitors who pause along the trails to hear them play.

Positioned individually or in small ensembles along the wooded trails, these musicians send their music into the air to mingle with birdsong and the rustle of leaves in the high branches.

Forest Music is a celebration of musical diversity. Over the years, the forest has come alive with the sounds of violins, clarinets, horns, bassoons, flutes, double basses, and even steel drums. The repertoire is equally diverse, ranging from classical masterpieces by Bach to timeless hits by the Beatles and even original compositions crafted specifically for the Arboretum’s forest.

Light refreshments will be served, and wine will be available for purchase.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged.

Sponsored by Morgan Stanley- Catherine Joyce Financial Advisor, Maryland State Art Council, and the National Music Festival