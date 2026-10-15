November 18, 2026, 5:30 PM – Financial Wellness Wednesdays: ‘To Roth or Not to

Roth’ with Capt. Brett M. Sause, AIF®, CFF®, CLTC®, FSCP®, LACP, LTCP, LUTCF® -

CEO and Wealth Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Financial

Fiduciary®

Roth IRSs can be a powerful retirement and tax-planning tool – but a Roth is not automatically right for everyone. This educational session explores Roth IRA contributions, income and contribution limits, Roth conversions, tax considerations, and when a Roth strategy may – or may not – make sense. FREE, cash bar and nibbles. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

