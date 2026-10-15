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Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'To Roth or Not to Roth'

Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'To Roth or Not to Roth'

November 18, 2026, 5:30 PM – Financial Wellness Wednesdays: ‘To Roth or Not to
Roth’ with Capt. Brett M. Sause, AIF®, CFF®, CLTC®, FSCP®, LACP, LTCP, LUTCF® -
CEO and Wealth Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Financial
Fiduciary®

Roth IRSs can be a powerful retirement and tax-planning tool – but a Roth is not automatically right for everyone. This educational session explores Roth IRA contributions, income and contribution limits, Roth conversions, tax considerations, and when a Roth strategy may – or may not – make sense. FREE, cash bar and nibbles. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

Oxford Community Center
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/

Artist Group Info

events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/