Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'To Roth or Not to Roth'
Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'To Roth or Not to Roth'
November 18, 2026, 5:30 PM – Financial Wellness Wednesdays: ‘To Roth or Not to
Roth’ with Capt. Brett M. Sause, AIF®, CFF®, CLTC®, FSCP®, LACP, LTCP, LUTCF® -
CEO and Wealth Advisor, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, Certified Financial
Fiduciary®
Roth IRSs can be a powerful retirement and tax-planning tool – but a Roth is not automatically right for everyone. This educational session explores Roth IRA contributions, income and contribution limits, Roth conversions, tax considerations, and when a Roth strategy may – or may not – make sense. FREE, cash bar and nibbles. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.
Oxford Community Center
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org