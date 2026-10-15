December 2, 2026, 5:30 PM Financial Wellness Wednesdays: “Legacy Planning’ with Pamela Leonard, CAP®, CFRE, CGPP National Executive Lead, Charitable Estate Planning American Heart Association

Explore ways to make charitable giving part of your legacy, including charitable gift annuities, donor-advised funds and coordinating charitable intentions with broader estate planning. FREE, cash bar and nibbles. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

