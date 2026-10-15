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Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'Legacy Planning'

Financial Wellness Wednesdays: 'Legacy Planning'

December 2, 2026, 5:30 PM Financial Wellness Wednesdays: “Legacy Planning’ with Pamela Leonard, CAP®, CFRE, CGPP National Executive Lead, Charitable Estate Planning American Heart Association

Explore ways to make charitable giving part of your legacy, including charitable gift annuities, donor-advised funds and coordinating charitable intentions with broader estate planning. FREE, cash bar and nibbles. RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.

Oxford Community Center
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/

Artist Group Info

events@oxfordcc.org
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
410-226-5904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/