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Fall Fest 2026!

Fall Fest 2026!

St. Andrew’s Fall Fest!

St. Andrew Orthodox Church
33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, DE
www.orthodoxdelmar.org/FallFest

Fall Fest
Friday, 11/6, 9 am - 5 pm
Saturday, 11/7, 9 am - 4 pm
Rain or shine!

• Themed Basket Raffle!
• Bake Sale, including Greek & other international pastries!
• International Foods!
• Mediterranean Market!
• Recipes in our sponsorship book!
• Church Tours!
• And More!

For more information: standrewlewes@gmail.com
http://orthodoxdelmar.org/fallfest

No Cost for entry. Prices vary for raffle tickets, bake sale, Mediterranean Market, & international cafe.

St. Andrew Orthodox Church
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

St. Andrew Orthodox Church
302-645-5791
standrewlewes@gmail.com
http://www.orthodoxdelmar.org
St. Andrew Orthodox Church
33384 Mackenzie Way
Lewes, Delaware 19958
302-645-5791
http://www.orthodoxdelmar.org