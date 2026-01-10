Fall Fest 2026!

St. Andrew’s Fall Fest!

St. Andrew Orthodox Church

33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, DE

www.orthodoxdelmar.org/FallFest

Fall Fest

Friday, 11/6, 9 am - 5 pm

Saturday, 11/7, 9 am - 4 pm

Rain or shine!

• Themed Basket Raffle!

• Bake Sale, including Greek & other international pastries!

• International Foods!

• Mediterranean Market!

• Recipes in our sponsorship book!

• Church Tours!

• And More!

For more information: standrewlewes@gmail.com

http://orthodoxdelmar.org/fallfest

No Cost for entry. Prices vary for raffle tickets, bake sale, Mediterranean Market, & international cafe.

