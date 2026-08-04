ESLC LandJam

Bring the family and join Eastern Shore Land Conservancy for our annual LandJam presented by D&R Improvements! Join us on Saturday, September 12, 1 – 5 pm on the opening day of Councell Farms’ kid friendly Field of Fun!

Enjoy live music by local musicians Black Dog Alley and Kentavius Jones featuring ESLC’s very own Development Manager Sam Pugh!

Also enjoy beer (for purchase) from Cult Classic, local food, ice cream, and the many attractions in the Field of Fun including a corn maze, jumping pillows, combine slide and more!

Online pre-registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome.

Councell Farms charges $6 per person (payable only at the door—not in advance). Children 2 and under and grandparents are free.

This is a shine-only event.

For more details please contact Sam Pugh at spugh@eslc.org or (410) 227-8182.