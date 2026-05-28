Enchanted Carnival a 4th Friday Event

The 4th Friday Street Festival returns to Downtown Pocomoke on June 26, 2024 from 5-9pm. Join us for an Enchanted Carnival with sidewalk vendors and great family fun!

Adults can enjoy our food vendors, cash bar with local brews by Cypress Roots & live music by DJ Kay! A special fireworks display will happen over the Pocomoke River at dark (approximately 9:30 PM).

Sponsored by the Enchanted Florist, Downtown Pocomoke Association & the City of Pocomoke. Vendor Registration can be found on downtownpocomoke.com

In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled, but the fireworks will take place the following evening, Saturday June 27th at dark.