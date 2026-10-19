Doctor Maddockter's Haunted Library
Doctor Maddockter's Haunted Library
Step into Doctor Maddockter’s Haunted Laboratory for a spooky, family-friendly Halloween experience! Discover creepy creations, spooky scenes, and mysterious surprises at the Berlin Branch.
Hours:
- Wednesday, October 28: 3–7 PM
- Thursday, October 29: 2–6 PM
- Friday, October 30: 12–5 PM
- Saturday, October 31: 3–7 PM
No registration required. Stop by and enjoy the Halloween fun!
Berlin Library
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Worcester County Library
410-641-0650
berlin@worcesterlibrary.org
Berlin Library
13 Harrison AvenueBerlin, Maryland 21811
410-641-0650
berlin@worcesterlibrary.org