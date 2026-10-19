Doctor Maddockter's Haunted Library

Step into Doctor Maddockter’s Haunted Laboratory for a spooky, family-friendly Halloween experience! Discover creepy creations, spooky scenes, and mysterious surprises at the Berlin Branch.

Hours:

- Wednesday, October 28: 3–7 PM

- Thursday, October 29: 2–6 PM

- Friday, October 30: 12–5 PM

- Saturday, October 31: 3–7 PM

No registration required. Stop by and enjoy the Halloween fun!