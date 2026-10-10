DelArt Day Trip from Sussex: Art & Holiday Shopping

Join us for a wonderful day of art, learning, lunch and a little early holiday shopping at the Delaware Art Museum! This special day trip offers something for everyone, with fascinating museum tours, a delicious, boxed lunch and plenty of time to explore our galleries.

Your day begins at 8:30 a.m., with departure from the Lowe’s parking lot on Route 1. We’ll arrive at the museum approximately 10:15 a.m., ready to begin our artistic adventure!