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Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department's 3rd Annual Sportsman Bash

Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department's 3rd Annual Sportsman Bash

The Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department invites the public to their 3rd annual Sportsman's Bash. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and tickets include all-you-can-eat food and beverages. The menu features single fried oysters, soft crabs, pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, and a variety of sides.

This year’s event will offer a range of prizes, including a Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV as the grand prize. Additional prizes include $500 every hour, several rifles and shotguns, and multiple side raffles such as a 50/50 drawing. Food is for on-site consumption only; takeouts will not be provided. Attendees must be 21 years or older to consume alcohol.

Tickets are priced at $50 each or three for $120 and can be purchased online at www.crisfieldvfd.org. All proceeds benefit the communities served by the Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department and those they assist during emergencies.

Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department
$50.00 each or 3 for $120.00
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department
410-968-1262
kbruce@crisfieldvfd.org
www.crisfieldvfd.org
Crisfield Volunteer Fire Department
600 west Main Street
Crisfield, Maryland 21817
410-968-1262
kbruce@crisfieldvfd.org
www.crisfieldvfd.org