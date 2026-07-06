Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs
Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs
August 1, 2026, 7:30pm – Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs
Steve Lowe is one of the Eastern Shore’s most prolific singer-songwriters. He has been writing and performing original songs for over 30 years in the Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and Shore areas. Tickets are $20pp, cash bar and nibbles. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.
The Oxford Community Center
$20 per person
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
Artist Group Info
Steve Lowe
stevelowemusic031@gmail.com
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org