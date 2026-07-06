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Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs

Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs

August 1, 2026, 7:30pm – Concert: Steve Lowe and the Lowe Downs
Steve Lowe is one of the Eastern Shore’s most prolific singer-songwriters. He has been writing and performing original songs for over 30 years in the Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and Shore areas. Tickets are $20pp, cash bar and nibbles. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.

The Oxford Community Center
$20 per person
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/

Artist Group Info

Steve Lowe
stevelowemusic031@gmail.com
https://www.stevelowemusic.com/
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/product/2026-oxford-fine-arts-preview/