Concert in the Park with Uprizing

Looking for a fun Thursday evening? Join us on Thursday, August 13, for the final Concert in the Park of the season at Cypress Park! Enjoy live music from Uprizing, featuring Funk, R&B, Top 40 hits, and Reggae. In and Out Food Truck will be serving beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the free concert runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and make it a night! Learn more on our Facebook page, Events in Pocomoke City.