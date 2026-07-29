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Concert in the Park with Uprizing

Concert in the Park with Uprizing

Looking for a fun Thursday evening? Join us on Thursday, August 13, for the final Concert in the Park of the season at Cypress Park! Enjoy live music from Uprizing, featuring Funk, R&B, Top 40 hits, and Reggae. In and Out Food Truck will be serving beginning at 5:30 p.m., and the free concert runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and make it a night! Learn more on our Facebook page, Events in Pocomoke City.

Cypress Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Pocomoke City
410-957-1333 ext. 107
https://www.cityofpocomoke.com/events/calendar

Artist Group Info

Uprizing
arussell@pocomokemd.gov
Cypress Park
7 Bridge St
Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851
410-957-1333 ext. 107
mshannon@pocomokemd.gov
https://www.facebook.com/events/1270117901766161/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22your_upcoming_events_unit%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D