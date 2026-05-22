Community Shred Day
Community Shred Day
Bring your old documents that contain sensitive information to the Mt. Hermon Road branch of Hebron Savings Bank on Saturday June 20 to dispose of them safely and securely. Safely disposing of documents that contain private information is the number one way to prevent identity theft. This event is for anyone in the community, not just HSB customers. FREE.
Mt. Hermon Road Branch of Hebron Savings Bank
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hebron Savings Bank
4105466223
jpeters@hebronsavingsbank.com
Mt. Hermon Road Branch of Hebron Savings Bank
1310 Mt Hermon RdSalisbury, Maryland 21804
410-546-6223
jpeters@hebronsavingsbank.com