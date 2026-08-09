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Chestertown Jazz Festival 30th Anniversary and Final Event

Chestertown Jazz Festival 30th Anniversary and Final Event

The 30th and Final Chestertown Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday September 12th at Wilmer Park by the Chester River under the big white tent.
One ticket. Five incredible performances. One unforgettable day!

Bring your appetite! Savor great food, refreshing beer and wine, and cool off with local ice cream made by Lockbriar and Daughter.

The festival is rain or shine (but there is a large beautiful tent)! Pets, coolers, outside food or drinks are not permitted.

Tickets are $40 for early bird and $50 at the gate.
https://www.garfieldcenter.org/jazzfest for tickets, and more information.
Schedule:
Karensomerville Band and Sombarkin’
Sue Matthews, Dick Durham and Stef Scaggiari Reunion Ensemble
James Fernando Trio’
Champian Fulton
Headliner- MARCUS ROBERTS TRIO with JASON MARSALIS

Wilmer Riverside Park
$40-$50
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garfield Center for the Arts
410-810-2060
sarnold@garfieldcenter.org
www.garfieldcenter.org/jazzfest

Artist Group Info

Marcus Roberts Trio
mary.simmons1@yahoo.com
marcusroberts.com
Wilmer Riverside Park
399 S Cross Street
Chestertown, Maryland 21620
410-810-2060
sarnold@garfieldcenter.org
www.garfieldcenter.org/jazzfest