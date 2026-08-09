Chestertown Jazz Festival 30th Anniversary and Final Event

The 30th and Final Chestertown Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday September 12th at Wilmer Park by the Chester River under the big white tent.

One ticket. Five incredible performances. One unforgettable day!

Bring your appetite! Savor great food, refreshing beer and wine, and cool off with local ice cream made by Lockbriar and Daughter.

The festival is rain or shine (but there is a large beautiful tent)! Pets, coolers, outside food or drinks are not permitted.

Tickets are $40 for early bird and $50 at the gate.

https://www.garfieldcenter.org/jazzfest for tickets, and more information.

Schedule:

Karensomerville Band and Sombarkin’

Sue Matthews, Dick Durham and Stef Scaggiari Reunion Ensemble

James Fernando Trio’

Champian Fulton

Headliner- MARCUS ROBERTS TRIO with JASON MARSALIS

